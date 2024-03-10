Time to change your clocks. Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday

On Sunday we will start seeing darker mornings and brighter nights, but Anthony Estrada feels like his day is thrown off.

“I actually like when we fall back because I feel like I get more out of the day,” Estrada said.

Estrada also feels like it is unnecessary.

“I would prefer if it's gone just to maintain a consistent schedule. I've never understood why we've done it. I know it's the adjustment of the seasons but it doesn't really make sense why it's still here,” Estrada continued.

He’s not the only one who feels indifferent about the time change.

Sleep experts want to stop “springing forward” to daylight saving time, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Arguing that the change in the spring is associated with an increased risk of motor vehicle accidents, cardiovascular events and a higher risk of stroke.

“I don't think getting rid of it would make a huge difference in people's lives,” Isiero Ramierez said.

Ramierez says he is not doing anything to prepare for the day.

“To me, it's just another day,” Ramierez said

More than two-dozen states including California have either passed measures or have pending legislation contingent on Congress taking action to permanently switch daylight-saving time.

