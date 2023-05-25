Tiny Libraries on State is returning to Santa Barbara through July

Tiny Libraries on State will be returning to Santa Barbara through the end of July.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture made the announcement Monday.

There will be six life-sized brightly colored libraries all in the shape of punctuation marks to recognize Santa Barbara’s literary heritage.

The sculptures were created by local artist Douglas Lochner and will be installed on the “State Street Corridor”. This year will focus on summer reading.

Books in the library will be free to keep or borrow and community members are encouraged to bring books to share with others.

The pop-up is in partnership with, the Creative Project’s I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival.

Local artists Sharyn Chan and Sara Wilcox will accompany the sculptures with street paintings. There will also be a street painting demonstration on June 1 during the Thursday art walk.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse says, “This year’s street painting component should be a fun enhancement and connection with the upcoming I Madonnari festival.”