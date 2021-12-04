Tips for packing holiday gifts from USPS

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is sharing tips to properly pack a box for shipping this holiday season.

USPS says to pick a box that is big enough to safely fit what you're sending, pack it so items inside are not moving around, and use two-inch wide packing tape to tape the box so it closes flat on all sides without bulging.

Make sure the package's shipping label is written or printed clearly, use ink that doesn't smear, and don't forget to include the zip codes for your recipient's address and your return address.

These steps can help keep the line at your post office moving, but postal employees say they're always ready to help.

"They're always welcome to bring the product with them while they are in line and say, 'I need something for this.' Even if we're with another customer we'll stop and say, 'excuse me' and we'll tell them exactly what to package it in," said Yolanda Porras, U.S. Post Office Paso Robles sales clerk.

Packaging supplies are also available at the post office.

If you're rushing to send your holiday gifts to your loved ones far away, the deadlines for ground service and first class mail service are still a couple of weeks away.

For more packing tips from the USPS, click here.