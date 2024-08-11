Watch Now
TMHA hosts 3rd annual Sunshine Celebration on Saturday

The Transitions Mental Health Association and The Mother Corn Shuckers worked together to put on the 3rd annual Sunshine Celebration today.

It took place at the Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos.

From 2-6 p.m., attendees were able to enjoy live music, food, and a raffle.

"It's really cool that I get to have a workday out here, listening to a band and getting to talk with people from the community, [it's] just super fun and mellow," said Clara Cobb, the TMHA Community Resource Coordinator.

There was also a corn hole tournament at the event.

The funds made from this celebration will go toward supporting TMHA programs.

