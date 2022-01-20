Today marks the 150th birthday of the female architect who helped design Hearst Castle.

Julia Morgan was California's first licensed female architect.

The American Institute of Architects Gold Medal Award winning architect designed over 700 projects throughout her career.

Hearst Castle was just one of Morgan's many projects, showcasing her wide range of architectural styles.

To celebrate her achievements, the staff at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument and and Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds are offering a free digital birthday celebration.

The program will take place at 1:00 pm today.

Pre-registration is required and can be done here: https://ports-ca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pUIIUEJVQame4uh0ou9iqQ