Todd Tuggle becomes SLO City fire chief as Keith Aggson retires

San Luis Obispo City fire chief, Keith Aggson, is officially retired.

Aggson started his career with Atascadero fire and worked his way up to fire captain, a position he held for 19 years.

He has been SLO City's fire chief since 2018.

On his last day with the department, he rang the bell for the final time.

Aggson says having worked in the fire industry for more than three decades has been rewarding.

"It's incredibly unique," said Aggson. "I fell in love with it really early on once I got the, some people would say, the firebug early on in my career. One of the big mantras that I have for our folks is providing exceptional service in everything that we do. We're supported by a great community. They have that expectation from us, and we expect that from our firefighters."

Stepping into the role as fire chief is a familiar face on the central coast, former City of Santa Maria fire chief Todd Tuggle.

Tuggle is a fire service industry veteran with 19 years of experience, including his latest venture as fire chief in Santa Maria, a role he assumed in 2021.

Tuggle's first day on the job was Monday, and he says the transition from Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo will be seamless with how well the organization is run.

"This is a department that has a lot of traditions and a lot of pride in what they are as a pillar of the community and service to the community, so I've been really fortunate to walk into an organization that has a lot of that pride, has a lot of history behind it," said Tuggle.

Tuggle says one of the biggest priorities in his first few months as chief is to get the two-year financial plan ready to go.