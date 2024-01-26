Too many kittens? How one local group is tackling pet overpopulation

Kittens may be cute, but one local organization says they're part of a serious problem in San Luis Obispo County.

“We're trying to avoid kittens, even though they're adorable. There's just too many of them," said Elaine Genasci, co-founder of The Feline Network of the Central Coast.

Genasci says that locally, litters of kittens are being born more frequently than ever with rising temperatures throughout the year.

“We're actually seeing third litters that are then born in October and November,” Genasci said.

Just this week, they trapped 19 cats in one hot spot.

This domestic long-haired stray cat, now spayed, will go back to its home once it's healed.

“There's always little hot spots, and so we're always putting out little hot spots, you know, with the spaying and neutering," Genasci said.

With so many kittens around, the chances of euthanization increase as well.

“Nationally, the United States euthanizes about three million cats and dogs a year," Genasci said.

That's why Pamela Werth volunteers to help, even with the chaos of looking after 19 kittens at one point last year.

“When you have that many kittens, it's really hard to adequately oversee them all the way we should be," Werth said. "That's why we really need more foster homes and people to step up.“

Feline Network covers all the costs for fostering and trapping. Even though it's tough, Werth will keep helping as long as she can.

“I think I'll do it as long as I can. As long as I have the energy to do it. I love working with animals,” she said.

Genasci has helped spay and neuter all across the world with non-profit organizations in Hawaii, Ukraine and the Dominican Republic, but wants to focus on her hometown and bring more attention to the problem.

“It's a solvable issue — dog and cat overpopulation. It just, it needs effort,” Genasci said.

