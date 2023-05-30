Watch Now
Toro Creek Bridge construction near Morro Bay now complete

Posted at 9:03 AM, May 30, 2023
People heading out of Cayucos into Morro Bay will now cross over the new Toro Creek Bridge.

Construction on the new bridge, which Caltrans says complies with current earthquake, geometric, hydraulic and structural standards, began in May 2022.

The new configuration along Highway 1 includes two northbound lanes and one southbound lane over the bridge. A second southbound lane is expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

“This bridge project is an important upgrade to our infrastructure and would not be possible without the availability of this funding source,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades in a press release.

The project came with a total cost of $17.9 million. More than $16 million of that came from SB1 funding.

Caltrans says there will be some lane or shoulder closures at times over the next two years due to landscaping work.

