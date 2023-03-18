Toro Creek Bridge southbound Highway 1 open to traffic

Southbound Highway 1 along Toro Creek Bridge in Morro Bay remains open to traffic according to Caltrans.

Caltrans structure and bridge maintenance engineering teams conducted an assessment earlier this week and determined the pile of offsets located on the bridge was not from recent storm events but most likely from the original construction of the bridge.

Toro Creek Bridge is inspected every two years and was last inspected in Sept. 2021 and will be inspected again on Sept. 2023.

Further construction is set to be completed this Spring on Toro Creek Bridge northbound on Highway 1.