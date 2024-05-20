Watch Now
Toro Creek Road to close in June for bridge repairs

Toro Creek Road.JPG
San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department
The Toro Creek Road bridge will be closed for repairs in early June 2024.
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 20, 2024

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department plans to temporarily close Toro Creek Road for a few days in June.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge on Toro Creek Road at Toro Creek.

According to Public Works, a recent inspection by Caltrans found the bridge has potential structural deficiencies.

The closure will take place during the work hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 4 through June 7. The bridge is located about 1/4-mile east of Highway 1, just north of Morro Bay.

The road will be open to traffic during non-work hours.

toro creek project site.png

