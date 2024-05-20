Toro Creek Road to close in June for bridge repairs

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department plans to temporarily close Toro Creek Road for a few days in June.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge on Toro Creek Road at Toro Creek.

According to Public Works, a recent inspection by Caltrans found the bridge has potential structural deficiencies.

The closure will take place during the work hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 4 through June 7. The bridge is located about 1/4-mile east of Highway 1, just north of Morro Bay.

The road will be open to traffic during non-work hours.