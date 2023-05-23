Watch Now
Total cost for Paso Robles school district's special election tops $300K

Posted at 5:57 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 20:57:43-04

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office has released the final cost of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District's (PRJUSD) April 18th Special Election.

The total bill -- $307,624.18.

The election was held after Kenneth Enney, who had been appointed to the school board, was removed from office when a petition to oust him received the required number of signatures.

The petition stemmed from social media posts he made in a Facebook group that organizers said were exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

Enney faced Angela Hollander in the election and won with a little more than 54% of the vote.

The estimated cost of the election originally provided to the school district was nearly $500,000.

According to the Clerk-Recorder's Office, the final cost was much lower mainly due to low voter turnout, which was about 39%.

The Clerk-Recorder's Office provided the following breakdown of costs:

Services and Supplies

$45,929.99

Publications

$1,458.42

Ballot & VIG Printing

$23,030.64

Polling Locations/Workers

$13,186.00

Postage

$6,673.42

Labor

$217,345.71

Total Cost

$307,624.18

The school district reportedly has 30 days to remit payment to the county. The district will get a separate bill from Monterey County.

