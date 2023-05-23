Total cost for Paso Robles school district's special election tops $300K

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office has released the final cost of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District's (PRJUSD) April 18th Special Election.
The total bill -- $307,624.18.
The election was held after Kenneth Enney, who had been appointed to the school board, was removed from office when a petition to oust him received the required number of signatures.
The petition stemmed from social media posts he made in a Facebook group that organizers said were exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.
Enney faced Angela Hollander in the election and won with a little more than 54% of the vote.
The estimated cost of the election originally provided to the school district was nearly $500,000.
According to the Clerk-Recorder's Office, the final cost was much lower mainly due to low voter turnout, which was about 39%.
The Clerk-Recorder's Office provided the following breakdown of costs:
Services and Supplies
$45,929.99
Publications
$1,458.42
Ballot & VIG Printing
$23,030.64
Polling Locations/Workers
$13,186.00
Postage
$6,673.42
Labor
$217,345.71
Total Cost
$307,624.18
The school district reportedly has 30 days to remit payment to the county. The district will get a separate bill from Monterey County.