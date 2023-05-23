Total cost for Paso Robles school district's special election tops $300K

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office has released the final cost of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District's (PRJUSD) April 18th Special Election.

The total bill -- $307,624.18.

The election was held after Kenneth Enney, who had been appointed to the school board, was removed from office when a petition to oust him received the required number of signatures.

The petition stemmed from social media posts he made in a Facebook group that organizers said were exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

Enney faced Angela Hollander in the election and won with a little more than 54% of the vote.

The estimated cost of the election originally provided to the school district was nearly $500,000.

According to the Clerk-Recorder's Office, the final cost was much lower mainly due to low voter turnout, which was about 39%.

The Clerk-Recorder's Office provided the following breakdown of costs:



Services and Supplies $45,929.99 Publications $1,458.42 Ballot & VIG Printing $23,030.64 Polling Locations/Workers $13,186.00 Postage $6,673.42 Labor $217,345.71 Total Cost $307,624.18

The school district reportedly has 30 days to remit payment to the county. The district will get a separate bill from Monterey County.

