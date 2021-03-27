Touch-less crosswalk buttons installed at three intersections in Los Osos

Touch-less pedestrian buttons have been installed at three intersections in Los Osos.

The technology, called "i-Detect,"can be seen at South Bay Boulevard, 9th St. and 10th St. along Los Osos Valley Road.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works installed the buttons last month.

They cost from $3000 to $5000 based on how many sensors are at each intersection, according to public works officials.

The buttons also feature a constant beeping sound to help people with visual impairments find the sensors to the crosswalk.

"No button breaks. It just is always on then, so it's constantly calling the green light, which is stopping traffic in the other direction, and of course, these touch-less buttons are Covid-friendly," SLO County Public Works Deputy Director John Waddell said.

Contact-less pedestrian crossings are gaining more momentum in places like Australia, Canada and Prague.

"We are evaluating these first three intersections as far as maintenance and reliability and how they function and so we don't have immediate plans to install more, but as we go forward these could be our standard in the future," Waddell said.