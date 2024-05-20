Tourism in SLO County continues to boost local economy

From coastal towns to wineries, San Luis Obispo County has plenty to offer travelers.

“We hung out on the beach. low tide at the caves. Very interesting. Lots of shells," Jeff Kaway, a Camarillo resident said.

“I’ve never done that before, so I was so excited," his wife Linda added. "I love doing different things when I go on vacation. So it's fun," Linda said.

And many visitors keep coming back because of its quiet atmosphere.

“We just love it because it's just nice and relaxing," Debra De La Rosa, a Bakersfield resident shared.

”I feel my shoulders relax, and I just feel like this is just such a relaxing environment,” Jackie Eskaw a Bakersfield resident said. "I do like the sleepy town that it still has that effect.”

Visit SLO CAL recently released 2023 tourism numbers.

The county generated $60.1 million in transient occupancy tax revenue, with tourism reaching $2.32 billion in direct travel spending — a $300 million increase from the previous year.

Local businesses like Breezeway Cafe in Pismo Beach, have felt the surge. Since opening during the pandemic, their current success is incomparable to their humble beginnings, and they’ve even seen a positive trend compared to last year.

“As far as, like, foot traffic in our business, it's increased," Christopher Marriott, Breezeway Cafe General Manager said. "We're seeing higher transaction rates compared to this time last year.”

According to Visit SLO CAL, tourism is a powerhouse in the County, standing as the second-largest economic driver after agriculture. It’s a key player in boosting sales across all industries.

De La Rosa is already planning her next visit.

"We sure will be coming here. We'll be back. Let me see. We'll be back in August again.”