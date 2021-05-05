Tourism industry picking up in San Luis Obispo County

As the tourism industry picks up, helping local recovery efforts, more doors will open for jobseekers.

Central Coast tourism was hit hard during the pandemic, but now that more people are venturing out and traveling, the demand for hiring is picking up steam.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses have many positions to fill, as restrictions loosen ahead of the busy summer season.

Local business owners anticipate the industry will rebound quickly from the pandemic, saying it's largely due to the resilience of the community.

"I’m impressed with the spirit and creativity of the restaurant operators and some of the local business people,” said Jay Jamison, Pismo Coast Village RV Resort CEO. “Obviously, tourism is a major driver for our county in terms of income. We're looking at this as a very positive recovery."

One organization is working on a new way to connect job seekers with opportunities in travel and tourism.

