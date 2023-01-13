Tours resume at Hearst Castle following latest; San Simeon Pier closed

Tours are taking place once again at Hearst Castle.

State Parks put tours on pause Monday at the historic site in San Simeon due to the storm, but they resumed again Thursday. The visitor center at the castle remained open.

The San Simeon Pier is currently closed.

Coastal day use parking lots at Montana de Oro and Morro Strand State Beach (24th St. and Studio Drive) will also remain closed through the weekend due to more rain on the way.

Lower State Park Road in Morro Bay is currently open but State Parks says it will be monitored during the upcoming storm and closed if necessary.

