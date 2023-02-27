Tours to resume at Hearst Castle following pursuit, lockdown

Tours will resume at Hearst Castle following a pursuit that prompted a lockdown at the historic landmark a day earlier.

The incident reportedly began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Cambria after a man stole a vehicle near Moonstone Beach, officials said.

State Parks says the man drove along Highway 1 before turning and driving straight through the gate near the visitor center and castle.

Once inside the park grounds, State Parks says the man got out of the truck and ran toward one of the guest cottages.

The suspect was taken into custody by 2 p.m.

All tours were canceled on Sunday as a result of the incident.

State Parks says while tours will resume as scheduled Monday, the location where Sunday’s incident occurred will be taken off tour while the investigation continues and damage assessments are completed.

One-way traffic control will be in place due to the damaged gates.