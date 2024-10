A town hall meeting will be taking place in Los Osos this Saturday to discuss the Los Osos Community Plan.

The meeting will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Los Osos Middle School. Those attending will get to listen in on discussions related to community development, growth management, habitat conservation and the building waitlist.

The Los Osos Community Plan will eventually make its way to the Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 29.