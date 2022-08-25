Toy airsoft gun found on Lucia Mar school bus, officials say

A toy airsoft gun was found during a search of a Lucia Mar Unified School District school bus Thursday morning, district officials say.

District spokesperson Amy Jacobs says the district was contacted by a “concerned citizen” reporting that he saw a student get on a district bus with what he believed was a gun.

Jacobs says they notified law enforcement immediately and the bus driver was directed to pull over in a safe location.

“A thorough investigation was conducted, and a toy airsoft gun was found,” Jacobs said.

She adds that all students on the bus arrived at Dorothea Lange Elementary in Nipomo safely. She did not know whether the student responsibly for the toy gun was also allowed to attend class for the day.

“Lucia Mar is committed to the safety of all of our students, and it remains our top priority. There is no threat to the school, and counseling services have been made available. We appreciate the citizen immediately contacting us. We ask everyone, if you see something, say something,” Jacob added.