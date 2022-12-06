Toy Bank of Greater Paso collects toys for kids in need

When kids think of the holiday season, many think of toys, but with increasing costs across the board, that might be out of reach for some families.

However, thanks to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, that won't be the case.

Year-round fundraising and planning go into making sure kids get a little magic during the holidays.

"Helping families out get something for their kid that they really like that they would not have been able to afford," said Amanda Bean from the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. "It's just making sure that there is some magic for kids around this time of year because you know they are little. they don't necessarily know what is happening and it is a time that you can just completely uncheck."

The toy bank distributes thousands of toys to the community on their day of giving on Dec. 10.

Parents can pick out new unwrapped gifts that suit their child and warm clothes thanks to coats for kids.