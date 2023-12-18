Toy donations still needed for children throughout San Luis Obispo County

With Christmas just one week away, several agencies throughout the Central Coast are still in need of toy donations.

The Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo on Monday said they were still 35-40 toy donations short for the 600 children signed up for its distribution happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

Donations can be dropped off at 815 Islay Street.

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services (DSS) was also in need of several additional toys as of last week, as both agencies have reported the need in the community being even greater this year.

DSS is currently working to fill 280 wishes by Wednesday that include both toys and clothing items.

Trees with wish gift tags at up at Walmart in Paso Robles Arroyo Grande. Donation bins are also places at local CAL FIRE SLO stations and at the Morro Bay Fire Department.

DSS says the items most in need are:



Warm clothing and pajamas for size 8 and up, including adult sizes for teenagers

Shoes – youth size 13 through size 8

Helmets – size 1+, 3+ and 5+

Toys for infants through age 3

Pokémon cards, Minecraft toys, Cocomelon toys, L.O.L Dolls

Over the past several weeks, KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign brought in many toys for agencies across the Central Coast.

If you’d like to make a toy or food donation in either county, it’s best to reach out to the specific agency for information.