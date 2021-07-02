Watch
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 166 closed near Santa Maria due to head-on crash

KSBY
CHP advises drivers to use Highway 58 and 46 as alternate routes.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 02, 2021
California Highway Patrol is responding to a head-on crash on Highway 166 Friday.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. near Tepusquet Road.

According to CHP, both eastbound lanes of Highway 166 near Santa Maria are closed.

Drivers can expect traffic in the area to be backed up.

CalTrans is diverting drivers to use Highway 58 and Highway 46 as alternate routes between the coast and valley.

It is unknown at this time how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

