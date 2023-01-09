Traffic along Cuesta Grade slowed during rain; flooding reported at SLO business

Drivers heading into San Luis Obispo on Highway 101 Monday are experiencing slowed traffic heading southbound along the Cuesta Grade.

Mud, dirt and rocks were impacting one southbound lane at the bottom of the grade near Cuesta Springs Road. Many other on- and off-ramps to Highway 101 were closed as flooding was affecting many nearby streets.

Brett Jones, the owner of Nautical Bean, shared video showing his business on the 2000 block of Parker Street in San Luis Obispo flooded along with the streets outside.

San Luis Obispo police have various areas blocked off, including an area near Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road.

People are advised to stay home and not drive unless absolutely necessary.

