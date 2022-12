Lanes on Los Osos Valley Road are closed in both directions after a single vehicle crashed into a power pole on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The incident sparked a fire, which officials worked to put out, according to Cal Fire SLO.

California Highway Patrol, CAL Fire, and an ambulance all responded to the scene.

Traffic is being directed to Foothill Blv.

CHP says the power lines have been cleared from the road as of 1:30 p.m.