Traffic collision at Cholame Y closes Hwy 46 Friday morning

UPDATE: According to Caltrans, no one was injured in the crash. non-injury crash.

Caltans is restricting traffic to one way traffic control.

Traffic is moving through the area, but extremely slowly.

Tow trucks are in the area removing vehicles, but uprighting the overturned big rig will take some time.

___

A major traffic collision has lead to a full closure of Hyway 46 East at the Cholame Y in San Luis Obispo County.

The collision involved multiple vehicles as well as an overturned big rig truck.

As of 8:38 a.m. the full closure has been replaced with one way reversing traffic control. There is no current estimate on full reopening.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.