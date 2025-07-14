Traffic collision sparks vegetation fire in Paso Robles, injures two

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire caused by a two-vehicle traffic collision in Paso Robles, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Officials report that the crash happened at the intersection of Creston and Neal Spring Roads.

One vehicle was on fire, according to officials.

At 6:39 p.m., the fire department posted on X that the forward progress of the fire was stopped, and that crews were still working to extricate the victims from the vehicles.

One patient reportedly sustained major injuries, and another had moderate injuries.

Authorities say an EMS helicopter is responding to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.