Traffic diverted on Broad Street in SLO after car crash

KSBY News
San Luis Obispo Police directing traffic following car crash on Broad St. and Industrial Way.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 17, 2022
San Luis Obispo police are investigating a car accident that closed down traffic on Broad St. and Industrial Way.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. and reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, both with major damage.

One of the drivers had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The injuries of the drivers are still unknown at this time.

Traffic is still reduced to just one lane on Broad St. when heading towards Tank Farm Rd.

Traffic on the other side of the road is being diverted to Industrial Way.

