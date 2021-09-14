Traffic, flagging expected as crews repair Cayucos Creek Rd.

Beginning this week, crews are working to repair a section of Cayucos Creek Rd. in San Luis Obispo County.

The section of the road is near mile post 1.3. The area sustained storm damage.

Construction crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the project is finished in November 2021.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department says that the area will be marked with construction signs. Flaggers will direct one-way traffic through the area.

The Public Works Department says that the project was founded by county road funds.

The contractor is David Crye General Engineering Contractor, Inc., of Morro Bay. The company will be paid $439.299.30 for the job.