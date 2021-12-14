Traffic hazards to know about in San Luis Obispo Co. on your Tuesday morning commute

California Highway Patrol is responding to multiple traffic hazards Tuesday morning as rain and wind persisted overnight.

According to the CHP incident page, Adelaida Road in Templeton near Vineyard Drive there are reports of a tree across the road and rocks in the roadway. Crews are currently on scene working to clear the area.

In Cuyama, there is a full road closure due to flooding. CHP says Foothill road is closed between Kirschenmann Road and Highway 33.

Near Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande, CHP is reporting a traffic hazard on Lopez Drive between Rock Field Road and Hi Mountain Road.

According to the City of Santa Maria, near the Minami Community Center, Depot Street is closed from Stowell Road to Battles Road, and Enos Drive is closed from Curryer Street to Depot Street.

As of 7:30 Tuesday morning CHP is responding to three traffic incidents in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The first happened on Harris Grade Road near Vandenberg Village at around 6:5 am. CHP says a vehicle is on the side of the road with their flashers on.

CHP is also responding to a crash on Grande Avenue near South Frontage Road in Nipomo. CHP says three cars crashed at around 7:25 am and crews are working to clear the scene.

CHP wants to remind drivers to drive safe Tuesday morning as the rain continues to fall and roads are slick.