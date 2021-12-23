Three car crash slows traffic along Hwy 101 near Avila Beach Dr.

UPDATE (8:44 a.m.) - Officials with the San Luis Obispo CHP confirmed that all lanes of Hwy 101 northbound in the Five Cities area have reopened following the crash.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:22 a.m. Minor injuries were reported.

A second crash reported around 7:50 a.m. involved a black Toyota Prius, which flipped over in the northbound lanes of Hwy 1 near Shell Beach Rd. Officials reported minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson with San Luis Obispo CHP urged drivers to slow down and drive carefully on the wet roads.

__

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, there is a traffic incident on US-101 N/B Exit 195 Avila Beach Drive.

Slowdowns from the incident span to the most northern Pismo Beach exits.

According to a driver who passed the incident, three vehicles were involved and at least one person was transported from the scene around 7:45am.

There was heavy rain falling at the time and may have impacted the incident.