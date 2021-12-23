Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three car crash slows traffic along Hwy 101 near Avila Beach Dr.

Minor injuries were reported
items.[0].image.alt
This graphic is from the KSBY LYNX system
Traffic Incident on US-101 N/B Exit 195 Avila Beach Drive
Posted at 8:10 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 11:52:08-05

UPDATE (8:44 a.m.) - Officials with the San Luis Obispo CHP confirmed that all lanes of Hwy 101 northbound in the Five Cities area have reopened following the crash.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:22 a.m. Minor injuries were reported.

A second crash reported around 7:50 a.m. involved a black Toyota Prius, which flipped over in the northbound lanes of Hwy 1 near Shell Beach Rd. Officials reported minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson with San Luis Obispo CHP urged drivers to slow down and drive carefully on the wet roads.
__
As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, there is a traffic incident on US-101 N/B Exit 195 Avila Beach Drive.

Slowdowns from the incident span to the most northern Pismo Beach exits.

According to a driver who passed the incident, three vehicles were involved and at least one person was transported from the scene around 7:45am.

There was heavy rain falling at the time and may have impacted the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png