Traffic Records holds first "Wax and Wares Music and Street Fair" in Atascadero

The first of a monthly music and street fair kicked off in Atascadero Sunday.

Traffic Records is hosting its first "Wax and Wares Music and Street Fair" from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. after moving into a new space in downtown Atascadero.

The event was held in the parking lot of the business located at 5850 Traffic Way.

It’s on!!!! Come hang with us and @slorecordswap. We have music, food, and vinyl records along with awesome vintage and... Posted by Traffic Record Store on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Manuel Barba, owner of Traffic Records, said he came up with this event as a way to bring local businesses together safely and give the community a chance to come outside and enjoy.

"The takeaway is just that downtown Atascadero is just as vibrant and visit-worthy as any other downtown in our county. We hope that people start to see it that way and make their way down here and support the predominantly locally-owned mom-and-pop small businesses," Barba said.

Barba said future fairs will feature small business vendors from places like Bakersfield, Los Angeles and the Bay Area in addition to local businesses.

Traffic Records also celebrated its third anniversary.

The monthly fair will continue at the Traffic Records business back parking lot every third Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.