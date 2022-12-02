Traffic Records opens second location in Paso Robles

This past weekend, local business Traffic Records opened a second record store in Paso Robles.

Traffic Records opened its first location almost five years ago in Atascadero.

Store owner, Manuel Barba, tells KSBY it was time for them to expand, in hopes of offering the classic vinyl experience to even more people throughout Northern San Luis Obispo County.

Their record selection ranges from rock n' roll to classical and everything in between.

"You can hold them, you can smell them, they are lovely," said Barba. "They sound incredible. We have been fed this convenience for a very long time with streaming and having the world at our fingertips, in our pockets, on our cell phones. I think people want to get back to a simple aspect of listening to music and enjoying their media."

The new location is located at 610 10th St. To check their hours, click here.

The location in Atascadero is open seven days a week and located at 5850 Traffic Way.