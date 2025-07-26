Traffic slowed on Cuesta Grade following rollover trailer crash

A rollover trailer crash on southbound Highway 101 slowed traffic north of San Luis Obispo Saturday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash was reported just after 1 p.m. on the Cuesta Grade, just south of the Old 101 turnout.

No injuries were reported.

The CHP issued a Sigalert around 1:04 p.m. and requested Johnboy's Towing San Luis Obispo to respond to the scene.

At 2:01 p.m., CHP reported that the towing company would need to overtake the right lane of the highway to turn the trailer over.

Caltrans CCTV cameras showed heavy traffic along the southbound lanes near the Old 101 as of 2:10 p.m.

Caltrans

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.