Around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed and rolled over into the median on south bound Highway 101.

The rollover crash happened in Santa Maria near Vista Del Rio and Hutton Road.

Authorities say the driver is uninjured.

The passenger was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.

One lane remains closed due to the crash, resulting in moderate traffic through the area on south bound Highway 101.