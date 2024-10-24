Traffic stop in Grover Beach leads to firearms arrest

On Tuesday, officials say a traffic stop in Grover Beach led to the arrest of a man illegally possessing firearms.

Authorities from the Grover Beach Police Department say that at 2:58 a.m., they pulled over and detained known suspect Eric Covault— a 36-year-old resident of Grover Beach.

Police say Covault was previously known to possess illegal firearm components.

GBPD reportedly found a firearm silencer, a firearm with its identifying serial number removed, and a homemade firearm— also known as a "ghost gun"— in the 36-year-old's vehicle.

Following the early morning incident, officials say the GBPD detective's bureau obtained a search warrant for Covault's home on the 1700 block of Manhattan Avenue.

Authorities report that a search of the suspect's residence on Tuesday afternoon revealed that he possessed several unserialized firearm components, magazines, and evidence of firearm manufacturing.

Officials say Covault was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including possession of large capacity magazines, manufacturing/sale/possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of a firearm silencer, and obliterating the identification of a firearm.