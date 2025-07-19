Traffic stop in Paso Robles leads to discovery of 100 pounds of narcotics

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Paso Robles Friday evening after police discovered that they were transporting nearly 100 pounds of narcotics in their vehicle.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD), officers pulled over a 2024 GMC truck on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road at around 9:56 p.m.

During the traffic stop, police say officers observed signs of possible criminal activity.

PRPD narcotic detection K9 “Griff” was reportedly taken to the vehicle, where he immediately indicated the presence of narcotics inside the truck.

According to authorities, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 4 pounds of suspected cocaine, with a street value of approximately $240,000.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Jose Acosta from Salinas, was taken into custody and is facing multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transportation of controlled substances, and conspiracy.

The passenger, identified as 45-year-old Salinas resident Veronica Romero, was also taken into custody and is facing multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transportation of controlled substances, conspiracy, and an outstanding arrest warrant out of Monterey County.