Traffic stop in Santa Maria yields illegal fireworks, gun, police say

An arrest was made Thursday as part of an ongoing operation by Santa Maria police to target the sale of illegal fireworks.

Police say a detective arranged to meet with a person to purchase fireworks.

A little bit later, police say officers spotted the person driving eastbound on Enos Drive and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers say during the traffic stop, they could see “in plain view” several large boxes of suspected illegal fireworks.

The person was identified as Alexis Uriel Flores Sanchez, 27, of Santa Maria. Police say he also had a loaded gun, which was reportedly registered to him, tucked into his waistband.

The gun was taken by officers and Flores arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, police said.

He’s facing charges of felony possession of illegal fireworks (over 100 pounds) and felony firearm violations.

Police say the Santa Maria Fire Department arson unit assisted with the investigation and confirmed the fireworks were illegal.