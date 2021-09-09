Watch
Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest

A man was arrested for possession of controlled substances and loaded firearms.
San Luis Obispo Police Department
According to SLOPD, officers discovered two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, one 30 round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 16:13:45-04

A traffic stop late Wednesday night led to the arrest of a wanted man, police say.

At about 11:15 p.m. Officer Peck, of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, pulled a driver over near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Rd. and Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

The driver, Todd Deeds of Oildale, was stopped on a traffic violation, but officers found that he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kern County.

Police say Deeds, 33, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers also found two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, a 30-round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips.

Deeds was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.

He will be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for charges which include:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Unlawful possession of ammunition
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Possession of a machine gun
  • Possession of a controlled substance while armed
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
