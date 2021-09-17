Traffic stop turns into standoff in San Miguel

A traffic stop turned into an intense standoff with law enforcement in San Miguel. This is all happening in the area of River Road and Power Road

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a "high-risk traffic stop" just before 7 P.M. According to officials, the suspect is wanted for a crime and is currently in a white sedan is refusing to exit his vehicle. Authorities did not specify what crime the suspect is wanted for.

Neighbors report seeing a helicopter circling the area for hours. This is still a developing story. More details will be posted as soon as more information is available.