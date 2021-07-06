Watch
Trailer crash causing Hwy 101 traffic backup through Nipomo

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:50:15-04

A crash involving an overturned trailer on northbound Highway 101 was causing a traffic backup through Nipomo on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m., just north of the Los Berros Rd. interchange.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fast lane was blocked by the wreckage. No injuries were reported.

At 11:15 a.m., CHP requested a Sigalert be issued as crews were having trouble removing the trailer. Several feet of guardrail were also damaged.

Traffic is moving slowly around the crash on the right shoulder.

It's unknown exactly how long the lane will be closed.

