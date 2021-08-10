Trailer fire displaces family in Lompoc

Five people were displaced when a fire broke out in a 5th wheel trailer in Lompoc Tuesday morning.

The Lompoc City Fire Department says firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of North O Street.

Once on scene, crews noticed smoke and flames coming from the trailer.

Neighbors reported that no one was inside and upon a search, fire officials say that was confirmed.

None of the nearby homes were damaged and no one was injured.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the flames.

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department also responded to assist and the Red Cross was called out to assist the family of five displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

