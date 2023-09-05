Watch Now
Train collision pushes car 600 feet down railroad tracks near Guadalupe

An Amtrak train collided with a car on the railroad tracks south of Guadalupe on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Sep 04, 2023
An Amtrak train hit a car on the railroad tracks just south of Guadalupe on Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:50 p.m. at Highway 1 and Brown Rd.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it was hit and was not hurt.

The collision pushed the vehicle approximately 600 feet down the tracks before coming to a stop.

Fire officials say none of the 95 passengers aboard the train were injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

