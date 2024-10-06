Train enthusiasts celebrate 14 years of the Central Coast Railroad Festival

The 14th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival came to San Luis Obispo this weekend.

Community members had the chance to visit several different sites around SLO County to celebrate, but the main event was hosted on Saturday at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum.

Visitors were able to take tintype photos, look at displays and a model railroad, check out vendors, and participate in children's activities.

Jack Erhart, a train enthusiast at the event, told KSBY about the moment that usually sparks a person's interest in trains and locomotive history.

“[It's] the time when they first were exposed to locomotives, whether it was the real deal or whether it was a model. And it's just that kind of allure that kind of draws people in, and it kind of sticks with you for a lifetime," Erhart said.

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum's building has been around since 1894.

It is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.