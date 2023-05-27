Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Train hits pedestrian in Carpinteria

Railroad Police Lights.png
KSBY
Railroad Police Lights.png
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 18:20:35-04

A person was struck by a train in Carpinteria Saturday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded at 12:14 p.m. to the railroad tracks west of Rincon Beach County Park.

The train involved in the collision hasn't been confirmed, but at 2:50 p.m. Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner tweeted that there is a 1 hour and 25-minute delay coming into the Carpinteria stop.

The status of the pedestrian involved, and their identity has yet to be announced.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg