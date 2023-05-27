Train hits pedestrian in Carpinteria

A person was struck by a train in Carpinteria Saturday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded at 12:14 p.m. to the railroad tracks west of Rincon Beach County Park.

The train involved in the collision hasn't been confirmed, but at 2:50 p.m. Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner tweeted that there is a 1 hour and 25-minute delay coming into the Carpinteria stop.

The status of the pedestrian involved, and their identity has yet to be announced.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

