Train services between San Luis Obispo and Goleta resume after repair work

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.jpg
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner
The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will implement temporary service adjustments to safely manage a projected increase in travelers around the Thanksgiving holiday
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 16:36:38-05

Amtrak resumed their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and Goleta.

Tracks north of Goleta reopened on Monday after being closed for two weeks due to repair work.

Many train service routes between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles were also canceled in early January due to the severe weather.

The following schedule updates are now in effect:

Weekday

  • Train 761 will travel from San Diego to San Luis Obispo on Mondays, and from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo Tuesday-Friday
  • Train 774 will originate in San Luis Obispo
  • Train 777 will terminate in San Luis Obispo
  • Train 794 will travel from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles Monday-Thursday, and from San Luis Obispo to San Diego on Fridays

Weekend

  • Train 761 will travel from San Diego to San Luis Obispo on Saturdays and Sundays
  • Train 774 will originate in San Luis Obispo
  • Train 777 will terminate in San Luis Obispo
  • Train 794 will travel from San Luis Obispo to San Diego on Saturdays and Sundays

To stay updated on service information, check back here or on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Twitter.

