Training at Vandenberg SFB may cause increased military aircraft noise

Training at Vandenberg Space Force Base may cause increased noise in the area.

The base says the training is taking place Friday and Saturday and involves some elements of the Department of Defense.

“Aviation assets will be involved in this training, so citizens may experience a higher-than-normal level of noise associated with military aircraft,” according to a social media post by Vandenberg.

The base says it’s working with local government officials and due to personnel safety risks, the public is unable to view the training.

