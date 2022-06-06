Training burn may produce smoke in Atascadero this week

A live fire training burn in Atascadero may produce smoke in part of the area this week.

The City of Atascadero says local firefighters will be training at a property on Del Rio Road near Highway 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several small sections of dry grass will be burned for less than a minute, officials say, which could cause smoke to be seen in the area.

The San Luis Obispo County Arson Investigation Task Force will be on scene for the training, which Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson says is to "provide arson investigators with a realistic environment where they will work in teams to determine exactly where and how the fire started, based on the evidence left behind.”