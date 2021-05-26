Training burn scheduled near Los Olivos this week

Firefighters will take part in a two-day training burn this week near Los Olivos.

The goal of the 90-acre burn is to provide live fire training for instructor certification in a firing operations class.

If weather permits, burning will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27.

“Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation,” Santa Barbara County Fire officials said in a press release. “This class is used to teach both firefighters and private land managers to use fire as a tool to both fight large-scale wildfires and manage prescribed fire being used as a land management tool.”

The burning will involve grass and black sage scrub.

Smoke impacts from the burn will be monitored.

