Training burn scheduled this week at Camp Roberts

Hundreds of acres will be burned at Camp Roberts as part of a live fire training exercise this week.

The training burn begins Wednesday and is expected to last through Friday at multiple locations on the National Guard post, which is located north of Paso Robles.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Highway 101.

Around 45 firefighters with CAL FIRE’s San luis Obispo, Fresno/Kings and Tulare units will be involved in the burning of approximately 500 acres of grass and oak woodland.

“This course is designed to instruct firefighters from around the state on proper techniques for safely and effectively using fire as a tool for range improvement, vegetation management, and combating wildfires. Firefighters will gain in-depth knowledge of ignition tools, equipment, techniques, and strategies, as well as an understanding of how fuels, weather, and topography influence fire behavior,” CAL FIRE stated in a press release. “Prescribed burning at these locations will also provide fire prevention benefits consistent with the fire plans of the participating agencies.”

Poor weather conditions will postpone the training burn.