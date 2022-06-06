Training burns planned off Del Rio Rd. in SLO County

Smoke may be visible near Del Rio Rd. and Hwy 101 Tuesday and Wednesday this week while arson investigators undergo training.

The burns will take place at a property on Del Rio Rd. between 8 and 10 a.m. on June 7 and 8, fire officials say, when crews briefly burn small portions of dry grass.

"[The training will] provide arson investigators with a realistic environment where they will work in teams to determine exactly where and how the fire started based on the evidence left behind," Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson said in a release.

The burns are being done in coordination with the San Luis Obispo County Arson Investigation Task Force.