Training burns planned off Del Rio Rd. in SLO County

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 06, 2022
Smoke may be visible near Del Rio Rd. and Hwy 101 Tuesday and Wednesday this week while arson investigators undergo training.

The burns will take place at a property on Del Rio Rd. between 8 and 10 a.m. on June 7 and 8, fire officials say, when crews briefly burn small portions of dry grass.

"[The training will] provide arson investigators with a realistic environment where they will work in teams to determine exactly where and how the fire started based on the evidence left behind," Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson said in a release.

The burns are being done in coordination with the San Luis Obispo County Arson Investigation Task Force.

