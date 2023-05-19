Watch Now
Transient male arrested in SLO for residential burglaries, suspected of more

Posted at 6:58 PM, May 18, 2023
A transient male was arrested in San Luis Obispo last week for multiple residential burglaries, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a press release.

Danny Ortiz-Estrada, 28, was arrested in the 0-99 block of Encanto Lane on Wednesday, May 10, after a resident observed through their home security system Ortiz-Estrada attempting to break into their residence, police said.

Police, who arrived on scene at 12:41 p.m., said in the release that officers located the suspect in the backyard of the house Ortiz-Estrada was attempting to break into.

The officers, after having arrested Ortiz-Estrada, found stolen property on him that belonged to a different victim, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. to the 0-99 block of Los Verdes Lane, across Los Osos Valley Road from the original reported burglary to another report of a residential burglary.

Police said they determined the items found on Ortiz-Estrada as having belonged to the victim at that location.
 
Ortiz-Estrada was charged with an additional count of first-degree burglary, police said.

Ortiz-Estrada was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of first-degree burglary and identity theft, police said in the release.

Ortiz-Estrada is suspected of having committed “several more” burglaries and San Luis Obispo Police Department is actively investigating, police said.

